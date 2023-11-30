CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Aggressive driving and speeding have been a growing problem in our area, AAA reports that more than half of all U.S. drivers admitted to displaying risky driving behavior.

“We live on the same block as our grandchildren, and they go back and forth all the time,” says Jennie McKenna of Amherst. “And I tell them, if you hear a car speeding, jump in the ditch because the are not a careful driver.” The not-so-careful drivers, have both pedestrians and other drivers on high alert here in western Massachusetts, and new data show that this risky driving behavior is only getting worse.

According to AAA, in 2021 about 30% of fatal crashes here in Massachusetts were speeding-related. AAA found that fewer drivers perceive speeding as dangerous in their traffic safety study, only 4 in 10 drivers were classified as “safe drivers.” Others admitted to engaging in a variety of unsafe actions in the past 30 days, like speeding, as well as aggressive and distracted driving.

Gerry Weiss of Amherst, tells 22News, “You got to be defensive, you always have to expect people to do something odd and be ready for it.” Local law enforcement have been cracking down on speeding in our area. Springfield Police in October increased traffic enforcement in the area of Boston Road following two deadly crashes.

But as risky driving continues to be a problem on local roadways, some people say pedestrians should be on guard. Weiss adding, “If it is night, be careful. If there is a crosswalk where you can push a button to make a light go on, do it. Please.”