ABCC to enforce COVID-19 safety standards on St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) announced that they will be enforcing COVID-19 safety standards for St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in western Massachusetts

Official investigators will make sure that restaurants and bars throughout the Commonwealth comply with COVID-19 safety and sanitary standards.

“With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, we are asking restaurants and their customers to continue to remain diligent, we have had high levels of compliance, which has helped limit exposure and maintain progress while keeping communities safe, tomorrow should be no different,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, who oversees the ABCC.

According to the Massachusetts State Treasury, the Commonwealth has found the majority of restaurants to be in compliance with the governor’s orders and safety standards, but 64 bars have had their liquor licenses indefinitely suspended because they violated safety standards while several more have pending hearings.

Treasurer Goldberg announced on Wednesday that the impaired driving team will focus on bars that are known to sell alcohol to convicted drunk drivers.

Data seems to indicate that over 50% of impaired driving arrests originate at bars.

“These efforts support safer roads throughout Massachusetts, this kind of enforcement is a deterrent for bar owners, keeping them from over-serving while helping save lives,” Treasurer Goldberg said.

Officials agree that in addition to police stopping impaired drivers, consistent enforcement of laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to intoxicated people is vital to impaired driving prevention, while it also helps reduce criminal activity.