SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield celebrated the opening of a new restaurant and bar Wednesday afternoon. The owner is a well-known business leader in the city.

All American Sports Bar Grill and Patio launched a soft opening on Dwight Street. The owner, 28-year-old Kenny Lumpkin, also owns Dewey’s Jazz Lounge on Restaurant Row which opened in 2021.

His new business is a continuation of growth in the city of Springfield and described his place for fans to become friends, regardless of what team you root for. Mayor Sarno and several other city officials joined him at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

We’ve supported him from the city side and he wanted to invest more and now he has the All American bar here and it’s going to another great spot here in the city of Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno

Kenny told 22news none of this would be possible without his mother, Pamela, who provided him with the support and guidance to help him get to where he is today.

The restaurant will have its grand opening on Wednesday, April 12.