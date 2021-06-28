Alter boy Danny Croteau honored with memorial service in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and loved ones of Danny Croteau will gather Monday for a memorial service at Hillcrest Cemetery following long-awaited closure in his murder case.

Reverend James Scahill, retired Pastor of St. Michael’s in East Longmeadow, will preside over of the service

defrocked priest Richard Lavigne was recently identified as the person responsible for Croteau’s death.

Lavigne presided over Danny’s funeral mass back in 1972. An arrest warrant for Lavigne was authorized just hours before his death last month.

The case is now officially closed.

A decades long murder case solved, and a child victim will be laid to rest. 22News shows you how Danny Croteau will be honored Monday live starting at 5 p.m.