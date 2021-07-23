Amanda Pham named new executive director of Springfield Redevelopment Authority

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Amanda Pham has been selected to lead the Springfield Redevelopment Authority (SRA) beginning August 3, 2021. Pham is the first woman to head the SRA and will be replacing retiring Executive Director Christopher Moskal.

Mayor Sarno states, “First of all, my many thanks to Chris for all his years of dedicated service. He has always been such a professional and humble public servant, with a ‘can do attitude’ through many economic development projects and natural disaster situations. I wish him all the best.”

Mayor Sarno continues in commending and thanking new incoming Executive Director Amanda Pham, stating, “She’s done an excellent job with the operations and the ‘nuts and bolts’ of the SRA. She is well-positioned to take the reins and help lead my administration towards more economic development successes.”

Pham currently serves as Deputy Director and has worked at the SRA for over 11 years.