NEW YORK (WWLP/AP) – Amazon says that they are hiring 250,000 employees for the holiday season this year.

The company said they are hiring full-time, part-time, and seasonal fulfillment center and transportation roles across the country.

According to the Associated Press, Amazon noted that more jobs are available because the company has opened over 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations, and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. in 2023. The company also wrote that it will invest $1.3 billion this year toward pay hikes for warehouse and transportation employees, raising the average pay for those roles from $19 to over $20.50 per hour.

Target also announced that it will add nearly 100,000 seasonal roles during the holidays, which is the same number as it did last year.

Retailers like Amazon and Target have been offering holiday deals as early as October in the past few years and will be doing the same this year.

Hourly wages range between $17 and $28, and the company is offering sign-on bonuses worth $1,000 to $3,000 in some locations.