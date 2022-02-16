SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College will have a new president, starting in April.

The college’s board of trustees voted unanimously to select Hubert Benitez, DDS, PhD, as the 12th president of AIC. He will replace President Vince Maniaci who has served for the past 17 years.

“We believe Dr. Benitez is a leader who embraces the mission and strategic vision of American International College. Although these are challenging times for higher education, in the institution where Dr. Benitez previously served as president, he successfully expanded enrollment and developed new programs, while he increased the financial health and sustainability of the institution. He did this in a spirit of teamwork, ownership, and accountability, along with dedicated community outreach and engagement. As evidenced by his own career path, Dr. Benitez is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion. He is committed to providing access, opportunity, and pathways for student success,” said Board of Trustees Chair Frank Colaccino.

Benitez is a dentist with a PhD in higher education. He most recently served as vice president for strategic initiatives at Rockhurst University in Kansas City.

“I am extremely humbled to have been selected as AIC’s new president and cannot be more excited to join an institution with such a rich history and strong commitment to access and opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the AIC faculty, staff, and students, as we, together, envision how to further impact the communities we serve. I am grateful for this opportunity and consider it the honor and privilege of my lifetime,” said Benitez.