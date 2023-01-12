SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lou Conte has been named head coach for the American International College football team.

According to a news release sent to 22News from American International College (AIC) Vice President for Athletics Lou Izzi, Conte was the interim head coach at NCAA Division I (FCS) The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I am excited to welcome Lou Conte as the new head coach of the AIC football program,” said Izzi. “Lou has achieved considerable success at the NCAA Division I and II levels. He is a dynamic coach with outstanding football acumen, a passion for excellence, and a wealth of recruiting experience. I am impressed with Lou’s strong commitment to building student-athletes on and off the field and supporting their personal development and academic success.”

With great excitement and enthusiasm, I am proud to accept the role of head football coach at American International College,” said Conte. “As natives of Western Massachusetts, my wife and I are thrilled to be bringing our family home. Much of my life has been spent in Springfield, and I’ve always held AIC and its athletics programs in high regard. I thank Vice President for Athletics, Lou Izzi, Director of Athletics, Jess Chapin, and College president, Dr. Hubert Benitez, for allowing us this tremendous opportunity. We have a vision for the direction of AIC football, and we cannot wait to get to work.”

Conte will be the 14th head coach in the history of the AIC Yellow Jackets.