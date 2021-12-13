American Red Cross continues to face historically low blood supply levels

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is currently experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

The organization said the shortage has even forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. The Red Cross provides 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood and the Red Cross must collect enough blood every day to meet that need.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.