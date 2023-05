AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst’s town manager has appointed a temporary police chief.

Captain Gabriel Ting will take over the duties effective May 27th until a new Police Chief is hired. Ting has been a member of the Amherst Police Department since 1997 and currently serves as Captain of Operations.

Current Police Chief Scott Livingstone will be retiring after 46 years with the department, serving 14 years as chief. His last day will be May 27.