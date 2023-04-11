AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst has several reminders for residents regarding an upcoming special town election being held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The deadline to register to vote in time for the Special Town Election is Friday, April 21, 2023 by 5:00 pm. Voter registration may be done in person at the Town Clerk’s office or online at the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.

Any eligible voters can now request an absentee ballot from the Town Clerk’s office.

In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall (on the First Floor) during business hours: Monday through Friday 8:00a-4:30 p.m. In-person absentee voting will end on Monday, May 1, 2023, at noon.

The clerk’s office has provided the following information for voters:

Questions about the election can be directed to the town clerk’s office by going in person to the town hall, calling 413-259-3035, or emailing townclerk@amherstma.gov.