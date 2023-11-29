BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A man from Amherst has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the attacks on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to the FBI office in Boston, Daniel Tocci was arrested in Amherst on Wednesday.

Court documents show multiple photos taken from video of Tocci in the crowd at the Capitol building. Prosecutors allege that Tocci reached the staircase on the northwest side of the building around 2:25pm, an area that is restricted. They also allege he assisted other rioters climb the outer wall of the northwest staircase and reach the Upper West Terrace, where the crowd broke into the building through a door known as the Senate Wing Door. Video images show Tocci entering through the door at 3:18pm, and inside the Capitol building and leaving. He was captured on video again outside the building breaking a shutter off of a window.

The documents say that on January 24, 2023 a police officer made a traffic stop in Hadley, Massachusetts, where Tocci was driving a vehicle with a broken headlight. After reviewing pictures from video at the Capitol, the officer recognized Tocci.

Daniel Tocci is accused of the following offenses:

Destruction of Government Property

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds,

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

To date, total number of people FBI Boston has arrested from their region (MA, ME, NH, & RI) is now 32.