AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Sailors aboard USS Nitze, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer ship, arrived in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday, February 3rd.
“The Navy offers a unique opportunity to strengthen the NATO alliance between the U.S. and Türkiye while allowing the crew to experience the rich culture and history of a strategically important country that bridges Europe and Asia,” said Cmdr. Katie Jacobson. “Nitze’s officers and crew are truly excited to be here.”
USS Nitze is named after Paul Nitze, a native of Amherst, Massachusetts who served as Secretary of the Navy under President Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s and as chief arms control adviser in the administration of President Ronald Reagan. USS Nitze was built in Maine in 1998 and launched in 2004. It was commissioned in 2005 in Norfolk, Virginia.