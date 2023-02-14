AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Sailors aboard USS Nitze, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer ship, arrived in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday, February 3rd.

“The Navy offers a unique opportunity to strengthen the NATO alliance between the U.S. and Türkiye while allowing the crew to experience the rich culture and history of a strategically important country that bridges Europe and Asia,” said Cmdr. Katie Jacobson. “Nitze’s officers and crew are truly excited to be here.”

230203-N-EH998-1036 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

230203-N-EH998-1062 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) man the rails as the ship arrives Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1069 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) man the rails as the ship arrives Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1072 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1085 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1092 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1098 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) man the rails as the ship arrives Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1134 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1139 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1144 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1145 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) arrives in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1151 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Cmdr. Katie Jacobson commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), welcomes the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1152 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Cmdr. Joshua Tiley executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), welcomes the United States Ambassador to Turkey, Jeffry Flake, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1156 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Command Master Chief James Hayes of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), welcomes the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1176 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) The Triad of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), hosts the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and members of his delegation for a meeting in the wardroom, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1209 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Cmdr. Katie Jacobson commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), gives the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and members of his delegation a tour, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1215 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Cmdr. Katie Jacobson commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), poses for a photo with the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and his wife, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1219 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Cmdr. Katie Jacobson commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), poses for a photo with the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and members of his delegation, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1221 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Cmdr. Katie Jacobson commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), poses for a photo with the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and his wife, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1254 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Stewart Air Boss of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), gives a tour of the flight deck to the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and members of his delegation, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1320 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) Lt. Timothy Smith Navigation Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), gives a tour of the bridge to the United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake and his wife, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1324 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), poses for a photo in the commanding officers chair, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1329 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), poses for a photo in the commanding officers chair, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1341 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), is pipped ashore, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

230203-N-EH998-1342 ISTANBUL, Turkey (Feb. 3, 2023) United States Ambassador to Turkey Jeffry Flake aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), is pipped ashore, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2023.

USS Nitze is named after Paul Nitze, a native of Amherst, Massachusetts who served as Secretary of the Navy under President Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s and as chief arms control adviser in the administration of President Ronald Reagan. USS Nitze was built in Maine in 1998 and launched in 2004. It was commissioned in 2005 in Norfolk, Virginia.