AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– A renovation project on the Town of Amherst’s town common is on hold for the winter, but will resume in Spring 2024.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the town, the project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.

The plan is to make the North Common, that lies between Main and Spring Streets, more welcoming for public use. The design incorporates ADA accessible walkways, a new bus stop on Main Street, small seating areas, a large plaza in front of Town Hall for gatherings and events, new landscaping, and expanded green space. The effort is to make the area more inviting to encourage people to spend more time in the downtown area.

The roadway work will reconstruct a portion of Main Street, South Pleasant Street, and Boltwood Avenue and abutting sidewalks. Boltwood Ave will be redirected one-way heading south, and its length in front of Town Hall will be transformed into a raised plaza that can be closed to traffic for events. The remaining section of Boltwood Avenue along the North Common will have parallel parking on the east and west sides and new sidewalks on both sides.

Details on the project including photos and plans can be found on the Town of Amherst website.