Amherst police comfort dog visits Mercy Medical Center

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Police Department’s comfort dog visited staff at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield.

According to the Amherst Police Department, on February 18 and 25, Officer Laramee and his K9 partner Winston met with medical staff who have worked through the coronavirus pandemic. Winston provided his service by having a positive impact on the medical heroes at Mercy Medical Center.

Follow Winston’s daily adventures on Instagram account @winstonapdmacomfortdog.

(Amherst Police Department)

Winston is an English Labrador was sworn into the Amherst Police Department in September, he joined the force as a comfort dog.