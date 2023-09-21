AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – With a new school year now underway, residents of Amherst are hoping anti-racism policies and protections for LBGTQ students are among the topics, potential School Committe candidates are asked about.

The town council and two of the remaining school committee members are looking to appoint new members, after Ben Herrington, Allison McDonald and Peter Demling recently resigned from the committee. The resignations come at a time when a Title 9 investigation report started looking into the handling of reported LGBTQ bullying at the middle school.

22News spoke with an Amherst Parent Thursday night who’s child was in that school for the past two years. “Asking these questions,any time there is a doubt about inclusivity and fairness and equity around any of our student ppulation, and we really need to ask hard questions, because that is the only time we’ll make any progress, said Allison Henry of Amherst.

The town council and the remaining two members will interview candidates on September 26th.

