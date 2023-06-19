AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The front steps of the Amherst Town Hall on Boltwood Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, June 19 for repairs.

People can use the accessible entrance on the Main Street side of the building during the construction.

According to a news release from the town, the two closest parking spaces and the entire entry area including the bike racks will be blocked during the duration of the project which is expected to take 8 to 10 weeks. Pedestrian access will remain open across the front of Town Hall, but there may be times when it’s blocked for the loading and unloading of materials.