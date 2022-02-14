MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A retired Army National Guard staff sergeant received help with repairing his home in Monson.

Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity collaborated with Purple Heart Homes, a veterans-services agency that focuses on housing solutions, to make repairs on a home owned by Peter, a retired Army National Guard staff sergeant and his wife, Beth, who purchased the duplex in Monson three years ago.

The Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity’s Home Preservation program provides affordable micro-loans to qualifying homeowners who need help with repairs. The repairs to a water heater and removing moss from the roof and siding were done in December. Exterior doors are on order and will be replaced.

“My house was looking like the ‘Amityville Horror’ house but now it sparkles like Disneyland,” Peter said. “The moss on the roof, GONE! The mossy steps in the front, GONE! An excellent job worthy of praise and kudos.”

“We are always happy to work cooperatively with Purple Heart Homes to improve the living conditions for an area veteran and his/her family,” said Deborah O’Mara, Family Services manager. “By teaming up, we can do much more than either organization could ever do alone. When we are finished, the Wiggins family will have a fully functional and weather-tight home in which to live.”

“For Purple Heart Homes, our partnership with GSHFH for Peter’s home remodel/repair project is a significant force multiplier for our organization. This collaboration bridges both our organizations’ strengths, and together, we’re able to assist more veterans in our communities,” Matt Stevenson, director of PHH Veteran Home Opportunity Program. “This is the second veteran project PHH has completed with Greater Springfield Habitat, and we look forward to a continued partnership in the future.”