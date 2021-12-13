AMR celebrates 15 new EMT graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Medical Response Early While You Learn Program will celebrate a new class of EMTs Monday morning with special honors for one who already secured status as a local healthcare hero.

AMR Northeast Regional Director Patrick Pickering will be joined with AMR NCTI Program Director Emily Chandler, Lead Instructor Randy Rameau, along with 15 new EMTs being honored in a graduation ceremony at MGM’s Roar Comedy Club. Among them is Nathan Alejandro, who helped deliver a baby in Forest Park last month during his observation time in the field with Xavier Rodriuez and Lars Turnberg.

The Earn While You Learn program is designed to ease the transition for those wanting to become EMS professionals by allowing trainees to be full-time employees while taking certification courses.