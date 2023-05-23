WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– The demand for more rail public transportation continues to grow and people looking to go to New York City by train from Springfield now have more options.

Amtrak, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), and the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) have announced two more Amtrak Northeast Regional trains will be offered from Springfield Union Station beginning Monday, June 5, 2023.

The Northeast Regional trains provide direct access from Springfield to New York City in three and half hours with connections to the Northeast Corridor for travel to Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington and other locations across the country.

“Adding two new Northeast Regional trains between Springfield and New York City meets the growing demand of train travel and allows more people to experience the benefits of passenger rail,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Thanks to our collaboration with MassDOT and CTDOT, and with support from MTA Metro North, we can offer more service, reduce travel times and provide greater travel flexibility for our customers, including arriving in New York from Springfield and Hartford before 9 a.m.”

Congressman Richard E. Neal has long been a supporter of increasing public rail transportation. He released the following statement after the announcement:

“Today’s announcement from Amtrak that they will be expanding their service between Springfield and New York is not only a major development for our regional economies in western Massachusetts, but also another milestone in the story of rehabilitating Springfield’s Union Station,” said Congressman Neal. “Amtrak has been a steadfast partner in improving and expanding passenger rail service throughout the Commonwealth, and as we continue moving forward with East-West rail, I welcome Amtrak’s continued and enhanced presence both in Springfield and across the northeast.” Congressman Richard E. Neal

The trains offer free Wi-Fi, no restrictions to using phones and electronic devices, the ability to travel with small pets within the U.S., large spacious seats with ample leg room and no middle seat.

Some additional service changes were made to the Springfield-Hartford Line service to accommodate this addition. Tickets are now available via Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and through 1-800-USA-RAIL.