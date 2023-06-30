SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt will discuss on Friday a recent decision by Amtrak to deny public access to the State Street crossing during the Fourth of July fireworks event.

Watch live in the video player above.

A public safety briefing will be held Friday morning concerning the Fourth of July Star Spangled Springfield event. This decision by Amtrak could impact people’s safety and ADA access for the public.

22News is covering this event and will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.