Amtrak reopening stops in Greenfield, Northampton, Holyoke and Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Flyer is relaunching its Amtrak service between Greenfield and New Haven with scheduled connections to Amtrak and Metro-North at New Haven Union Station.

Starting on July 26, Amtrak and MassDOT will re-start the Valley Flyer RoundtripTrain Service in western and northern Massachusetts that suspended three trains on March 30, 2020 due to less travelers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the restoration of the 2nd Valley Flyer weekday train, three trains that were suspended in March 2020 that provide service between New Haven and Springfield will be restored. This will result in a full restoration of Amtrak service along the entire corridor between New Haven and Springfield to early 2020 service levels.

Valley Flyer station stops

Greenfield, MA

Northampton, MA

Holyoke, MA

Springfield, MA

Windsor Locks, CT

Windsor, CT

Hartford, CT

Berlin, CT

Meriden, CT

Wallingford, CT

New Haven, CT / State Street

New Haven, CT / Union Station

transfer to/from Amtrak’s Acela service Amtrak’s Northeast Regional service Metro-North’s New Haven Line service CTrail Shoreline East



“We are pleased to return additional Valley Flyer service in Western Massachusetts, as now residents and visitors can see friends and family they have missed over the past year and experience all the state has to offer,” said Amtrak Vice President, State Supported Services Ray Lang. “As people feel comfortable traveling again, we are honored that our customers trust us on their journey as we are excited to welcome them back onboard.”

“We are pleased to be collaborating with Amtrak to re-start the full Valley Flyer passenger rail service now that more than four million Massachusetts residents are vaccinated and State of Emergencies have been lifted in our state and other states,” said Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “This pilot passenger train service is offering another transportation option along the Knowledge Corridor and we have appreciated the efforts of municipal officials, members of the Massachusetts Legislature, the Massachusetts Congressional delegation, railroad companies and the business community in getting the word out to the public that the service is an efficient alternative to driving.”

Valley Flyer service includes free Wi-Fi, ability to travel with small pets, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and a baggage policy of two personal items and two carry-on bags.

The increase of train service to the Knowledge Corridor is a project of MassDOT. Amtrak is also restoring its Vermonter train service along this rail corridor, which connects St. Albans, Vermont to Washington, D.C on July 19, which is funded by Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.