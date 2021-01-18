An MLK’s tradition was celebrated virtually for the first time

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 37-year Martin Luther King Jr. tradition went virtual for the first time on Monday.

This virtual celebration was sponsored by the Resistance Center for Peace and Justice that covered topics such as civil rights, poverty, and prayer.



Members of the community of all different genders, creeds color, and background took part in the call that included a keynote address, workshops, and a playing of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “what is your life’s blueprint” speech.

One of the messages of today’s workshop focused on the importance of putting service above self.

“Doing that in a humble way, using humility and being conscious of it and direct so it is seen in a very pure sense” said one of the leaders of the celebration.

Workshops were offered by Black and Brown Wallstreet, Springfield Climate Justice Coalition, and the Western Mass Area Labor Federation among others.