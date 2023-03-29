CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the past few weeks, 22News has presented you with our four Remarkable Women finalists for 2023 and that winner was revealed Wednesday.

Mass Appeal hosts’ Patrick Barry and Kayla Harvey announced the winner, “The winner of the Remarkable Women 2023 campaign is Gloria Williams, congratulations to you!”

Gloria has supported her community by founding Grandparents ‘N Charge, a group that offers resources to people raising their grandchildren, while working full time.

“This means a lot to me, that I am able to continue to help grandparents, and I can lead by example for them. That no matter what you go through in life, and no matter who you have to take care of, that you can do it,” said Gloria.

Gloria receives a $1,000 donation in her name to the charity of her choice, Help Our Kids, and she moves on to compete in the national Nexstar competition.

22News is grateful to all of our Remarkable Women candidates for letting us share their stories.