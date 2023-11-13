ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Andover Public Schools remain closed Monday morning as teachers return to the picket lines.

The Andover Education Association and School Committee continued negotiations on Sunday but were unable to establish a new contract. The teachers union said on Sunday that they submitted a proposal at 12:30 in the afternoon and the school committee offered a counter proposal more than five hours later.

The union claims that mediators began their presentation Sunday by stating quote “You are not going to like what we have to say.”

The strike began on Friday as teachers are seeking higher wages. The school committee claims that high wages would result in layoffs. Negotiations will continue on Monday morning.