Andy Yee celebration to be held at Student Prince and The Fort Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Student Prince and The Fort will celebrate Andy Yee with a 60th birthday bash Friday.

In a news release sent to 22News from Student Prince, the celebration will honor Andy Yee beginning at 5 p.m. at 8 Fort Street with food and entertainment. The event will kick off with a proclamation by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, a welcome by Yee’s restaurant partner and friend Peter Picknelly and a word from Rudi Scherff, longtime former owner of The Fort.

The menu will include Yee’s favorite dishes from The Fort kitchen:

Fried rice, lo mein, crab rangoon and pork belly, as served at the former Hu Ke Lau

Pupu platters with pork belly, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and crab Rangoon

The Fort’s giant pretzels, prime rib and crispy skin pork shanks

The Fort bar will serve Andy’s favorite drink menu:

Hu Ke Lau Scorpion Bowls

The Fort Boots of Beer

Dewar’s on the Rocks

Andy’s Killer Bee

Yee loved music and the event will include live music and no cover charge:

5:00 pm – DJ Kevin Howard spins Yee’s favorite music

5:00 pm (indoors) Live music by Smith & Henderson

7:00 pm – (outdoor stage) Live music by Aquanett

Yee passed away May 27 at the age of 59-years-old. He owned several restaurants across western Massachusetts including Student Prince in Springfield, White Hut in West Springfield, and the popular Hu Ke Lau, which closed in 2018.

To attend, dinner reservations are strongly recommended.