SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 42nd Brightside Angel campaign is underway to benefit families in need of support.

The ceramic Brightside Angel ornaments can be purchased online at MercyCares.com for $35 which includes shipping. Brightside paper angels can be purchased in 31 Pride Stores throughout the local area.

The proceeds from the annual campaign directly benefit those served by the programs and services of Brightside for Families and Children.

Brightside helps families in their homes and schools with counseling and family support. It originally served as an orphanage beginning in 1873 but has adapted its program and service offerings to meet the needs of the community’s most vulnerable children, adolescents, and families.