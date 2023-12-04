CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the holiday season, animal advocates are offering an alternative way to welcome a pet into your family.

Experts with Second Chance Animal Services in Chicopee say to avoid gifting a pet as a surprise to a loved one. Instead, they suggest making sure that the potential pet owner is a part of the adoption process.

Second Chance Founder & CEO Sheryl Blancato told 22News you want to make sure the person is ready to be a responsible pet owner and that they pick the right pet that matches their lifestyle.

“We highly recommend they do something like wrap up a bowl, a leash, or a collar, anything like that and give it to them,” said Blancato. She added, “Then take the person that you are gifting a pet to the shelter to pick out the pet.”

Second Chance also recommends supplying children with an informative book on pet care.

