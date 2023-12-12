Thanks to the generosity of the community for surpassing our total from last year so that local children and less fortunate families have a Christmas this year.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of toys will soon be on their way to local children in need, thanks to your generosity during the annual 22News Toys for Tots drive which officially ended Monday night.

Just Monday nearly 5 truck loads and 2 vans full of toys left our lobby, the rest will be taken Tuesday. Each toy will go to the Toys for Tots warehouse where coordinators will sort and distribute them.

This season the U.S. Marine Corps has already wrapped and distributed 14,000 toys across western Massachusetts. Thanks to your support they will continue distributing toys up until Christmas.

“It’s amazing to see that the community put out this year and doubled what they did last year,” said Primary Coordinator for Toys for Tots, Sgt. Almahdei Mousa.

“It’s fantastic to see all these toys come in so we can give those children and less fortunate families a Christmas this year,” added Assistant Coordinator for Toys for Tots, Cpl. Logan Jeskey.

They added that we surpassed our total from last year, which was more than 37,000 toys. This year, each child will receive three wrapped toys instead of one to open this Christmas.