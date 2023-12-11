CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of toys will soon be on their way to local children in need. That’s thanks to your generosity during the 22News annual Toys for Tots drive, which officially ended Monday night.

Just Monday, nearly 5 truckloads and 2 vans full of toys left our lobby, with more to be taken Tuesday. Each toy will go to the Toys for Tots warehouse, where the U.S. Marine Corps. coordinators will sort and distribute them.

This season, the Marine Corps. has already wrapped and distributed 14,000 toys across western Massachusetts. Thanks to your support, they will continue distributing toys up until Christmas.

“It’s amazing to see that the community put out this year and doubled what they did last year,” said Primary Coordinator for Toys for Tots, Sgt. Almahdei Mousa.

“It’s fantastic to see all these toys come in so we can give those children and less fortunate families a Christmas this year,” added Assistant Coordinator for Toys for Tots, Cpl. Logan Jeskey.

They added that we surpassed our total from last year, which was more than 37,000 toys. This year, each child will receive three wrapped toys instead of one to open this Christmas.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.