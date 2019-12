HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for the perfect gift this holiday season you might find it Saturday at the Hatfield Congregational Church’s annual Christmas Craft Fair.

The fair features dozens of hand-made crafts, collectibles, and jewelry. Raffles will also be included in the fair as well as a Grab and Go lunch and bake sale.

The Christmas Craft Fair kicks off Saturday morning at 8:30AM and will run until 2PM in the afternoon.