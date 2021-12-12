Annual Festival of Trees wraps up Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Boys & Girls Club Festival of Trees came to an end Sunday evening, after a very successful couple of weeks.

Huge crowds filled the MassMutual Center since the event began after Thanksgiving. The trees are donated and decorated by businesses and local families.

Nearly $300,000 was raised this year, which will help support programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield.

“We need now more than ever, so this keeps us serving,” said Stacy Magiera of the Springfield Boys & Girls Club. These kids come from homes, foster homes. They are under privilege and we’re so happy to be able to serve them.”

The trees are being raffled off and the winners will be able to pick them up beginning this Monday.