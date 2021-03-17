Annual Friends of Ireland celebration held virtually, Congressman Neal and Bishop Byrne featured

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – The Annual Friends of Ireland program celebrated its 39th anniversary virtually this St. Patrick’s Day.

The Congressional Friends of Ireland, or Friends of Ireland, was founded in 1981 as a bi-partisan organization that provides support to Ireland in their efforts for peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sponsored the event. Guests on the program were Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, co-chairs of the Friends of Ireland Congressional Caucus, as well as President Biden and Ireland’s Prime Minister Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Bishop William Byrne from the Diocese of Springfield gave the convocation.