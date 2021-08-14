Annual golf tournament raises money for local veterans

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Friends of the Springfield Vet Center gathered Saturday at Westfield’s Tekoa Country Club to help meet the needs of hundreds of western Massachusetts veterans.

This was the organization’s 9th annual golf tournament to raise money that helps with the services provided by the Veterans administration. Nearly 600 veterans served by the vet center in West Springfield will benefit from funds raised on Saturday by the dozens of supporters on the golf course.

“A whole slew of different therapy programs whatever the outreach coordinator feels is adequate for their program. They come to us and we’re happy to help provide,” Michael Jones, Friends of the Springfield Vet Center vice president said.

Friends of the Springfield Vet Center is a nonprofit that has been around in Massachusetts since 2013.