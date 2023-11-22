CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–High school football is a big tradition on Thanksgiving, serving as an appetizer before families sit down for their big meal. 22News takes a look at all the games happening in western Massachusetts.

It’s not Thanksgiving without a some rivalry local high school football games! The turkey always tastes better after a win right? Well It all begins Wednesday in Warren where Quaboag will host Ware.

Then the games continue Thursday starting at 9a.m. with Pathfinder at Belchertown.

Mahar Regional taking on Athol. These two teams have been playing each other on Thanksgiving day since 18-94!

There are also lots of other great matchups taking place Thursday:

Both South Hadley and West Springfield are 7 and 2 going into their games on Thanksgiving day. South Hadley will play Holyoke and West Side will host Agawam.

Read the full list here:

6:00 p.m. Wednesday Night – Ware (9-1) @ Quaboag (6-4)

9:00 a.m. – Pathfinder (4-6) @ Belchertown (6-2)

10:00 a.m. – Ludlow (2-8) @ Palmer (2-5)

10:00 a.m. – Longmeadow (5-5) @ East Longmeadow (4-6)

10:00 a.m. – Mahar Regional (4-6) @ Athol (6-4)

10:00 a.m. – Agawam (5-5) @ West Springfield (7-2)

10:00 a.m. – South Hadley (7-2) @ Holyoke (2-8)

10:00 a.m. – Northampton (0-8) @ Easthampton (5-5)

10:00 a.m. – Smith Voc. Tech (7-4) @ Franklin County Tech (7-4)

10:00 a.m. – Shepherd Hill Regional (5-5) @ Tantasqua Regional (4-6)

10:15 a.m. – Chicopee Comp (1-9) @ Chicopee (2-7) (Played at the Football Field at Szot Park)

If you are going to one of these games, you can send your photos and videos to 22News by emailing reportit@wwlp.com.