LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s was a great day to hit the links for a great cause in Longmeadow! The annual I Found Light Against All Odds NBA Legends Golf Classic took place on Monday afternoon.

This year marks the 6th tournament for the non-profit and it proved to be bigger and better than years past! The event was held at Twin Hills Country Clubs, raising funds for local at-risk youth. Monday’s Golf Classic featured Celtics Legends, Dana Barros and M.L. Carr as Co-Honorary Chairmen.

The president and CEO, Stefan Davis told 22News this outing will allow them to inch closer to a big goal they’ve been working to achieve, “100 percent of the proceeds today will go towards the Lighthouse Home that were looking to open up in 2024. To purchase a home outright or with little to no mortgage.”

“We’re at a beautiful place, a lot of people, and are raising a lot of money. Talking to him, looking to buy or build a house for the young ladies and that would be an unbelievable thing to have come to fruition,” expressed former Boston Celtic and honorary Co-Chair, Dana Barros.

“These young women that leave the state system, that don’t have a place to go between the age of 18 and 20, and there’s nothing around here that suits that population of young girls,” added Davis.

Over $70,000 was raised to support the cause. Davis hopes by the end of 2024 that a house will be purchased.

State Senator Adam Gomez and The City of Springfield also

presented citations and proclamations to both Dana Barros and M.L. Carr.