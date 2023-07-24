LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s was a great day to hit the links for a great cause in Longmeadow! The annual I Found Light Against All Odds NBA Legends Golf Classic took place on Monday afternoon.

This year marks the 6th tournament for the non-profit and it proved to be bigger and better than years past! The event was held at Twin Hills Country Clubs, raising funds for local at-risk youth. Monday’s Golf Classic featured Celtics Legends, Dana Barros and M.L. Carr as Co-Honorary Chairmen.

The president and CEO, Stefan Davis told 22News this outing will allow them to inch closer to a big goal they’ve been working to achieve, “100 percent of the proceeds today will go towards the Lighthouse Home that were looking to open up in 2024. To purchase a home outright or with little to no mortgage.”

“We’re at a beautiful place, a lot of people, and are raising a lot of money. Talking to him, looking to buy or build a house for the young ladies and that would be an unbelievable thing to have come to fruition,” expressed former Boston Celtic and honorary Co-Chair, Dana Barros.

“These young women that leave the state system, that don’t have a place to go between the age of 18 and 20, and there’s nothing around here that suits that population of young girls,” added Davis.

Over $70,000 was raised to support the cause. Davis hopes by the end of 2024 that a house will be purchased.

State Senator Adam Gomez and The City of Springfield also
presented citations and proclamations to both Dana Barros and M.L. Carr.

Massachusetts News

Local News

More Western Mass. News

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.