SPRINGIFELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins served as a keynote speaker for a community award ceremony Saturday at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in Springfield.

The sixth annual community awards ceremony was hosted by the Mason Square C3 policing unit. Richard Johnson is the co-chair of the Mason Square C3. He told 22News how the people honored, who live and work nearby, have contributed to improving the quality of life for everyone living in the neighborhood.

“Today is an opportunity to give back to our community, some of the youth serving organizations and give them a small token of our appreciation for all the work they do for our community,” Johnson said.

22News also spoke with Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield, who is also a Mason Square C3 co-chair, about the award’s recognition with the community.

“A lot of them are not recognized, we want them to know that their work is truly appreciated and we’re here for that,” she said.

It’s hoped that these C3 award winners will inspire other men and women in the Mason Square community to distinguish themselves in a similar fashion for the betterment of everyone living in that community, and a further reminder that the C3 concept truly works.