WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – In Ware, the Annual Memorial Day Commemoration took place the Quabbin Park Cemetery on Sunday morning.

Since 1947, the Quabbin Park Cemetery has been the center of Memorial Day services for the four towns of Greenwich, Prescott, Dana, and Enfield. The cemetery is where many residents of the “Lost Towns” of the Quabbin are buried.

The ceremony started at 10 a.m. and went until noon.