Annual Source to Sea Cleanup takes place along CT River in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend marks the 25th Source to Sea Cleanup, a community effort to rid the shoreline of the Connecticut River of trash and debris.

“Every year we pull dozens and dozens of tires out of the river, at the grand scale of pulling cars over the river bikes. Dozens of bags of trash, tons of trash total,” Jake Lehan, the Secretary of the Westfield River Watershed Association told 22News.

The Source to Sea Cleanup is organized by the Connecticut River Conservancy, and over the years they have collected over 1,200 tons of trash.

“I know it can seem really intimidating because it’s such a big problem, but if you really look at the smaller issues around us, you can get involved and try to help,” said volunteer Brynn Friedhaber.

Mark Damon, Vice President of Westfield River Watershed Association and organizer of the cleanup, reminding us that there doesn’t need to be an event to help the environment. “Even if you’re just walking alone. Bring a trash bag along the river. Even that makes a difference.”

Other areas involved in the cleanup include Turners Falls, Hadley, Springfield, and Northampton. All efforts combining to help make the Connecticut River a safe place for all of western Massachusetts to enjoy.