WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Attendance records fell by the wayside during this year’s edition of The Big E during it’s 17 day run that concluded on Sunday.

As the attractions during The Big E’s successful season broke out, packed up, and moved on for another year, the Eastern States Exposition’s President and CEO Gene Cassidy looked back on the crowds that made for a highly successful 17 days.

“We opened up stronger than we ever had before. People just wanted to get back out and leave all of the recent history behind them. So started the fair with a record day and we closed the fair yesterday with another record day,” Cassidy said.

All in all these departing attraction and food vendors served more than 1.6 million visitors to The Big E during its historic 2022 run, including its one day, all time attendance record which was set one week ago Saturday.