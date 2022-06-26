SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An anti-gun violence rally and a memorial vigil were held in Springfield Sunday afternoon at the site where a young woman was shot and killed years ago.

Tamara Clark was shot on Orange Street in the Forest Park neighborhood two years ago. Her murder is still an unsolved crime.

It’s where Tamara Clark’s mother, Tangela Clark, led the vigil. The vigil was held in part protest for the lack of progress in finding her daughter’s killer. One of many victims of color whose cases remain unsolved by the Springfield Police.

Tangela Clark spoke with 22News of the still open investigation.

“This is the second year since she was murdered in this spot. She was killed in a drive by shooting, and there’s been nothing done, and there’s been nothing said about her murder. And, I want to bring awareness to the city and to the state of Massachusetts that we need to end this gun violence,” she said.

State Senate Candidate Sydney Levin-Epstein of Longmeadow weighed in the gun violence issue during Sunday’s rally. Levin-Epstein, who is hoping to succeed Lt. Governor candidate Eric Lesser, told 22News where she stands.

“The community is coming together to protest the acts of gun violence that we are seeing in our community,” she expressed. “I think it’s critical that our community is heard and included in the legislature on the gun violence issue. It’s an epidemic that’s not just taking over the country but our community.”

Sunday’s rally and memorial event were organized by an activist group called M.O.R.E: Mothers Overlooked, Reaching Out for Empowerment.