BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – School officials in Belchertown are investigating anti-Semitic incidents at Jabish Brook Middle School.

The school has currently identified fewer than 10 students who have participated in the incidents, but the investigation is ongoing with many more students believed to have taken part.

According to Superintendent, Brian Cameron, school officials at Jabish Brook Middle School have opened an investigation into alleged anti-Semitic incidents. The school announced they were implementing an investigation following complaints made to the district by multiple parents.

“Some children came forward we heard from their parents with reports of other students in the school making Nazi salute gestures talking about concentration camps and death chambers they said this hasn’t been going on for a while so we just heard about it within like the last two weeks,” said Heidi Gutekenst, Chair of Belchertown School Committee.

The anonymous parent who sent in a letter that was read during a select board meeting spoke about how her child told her that up to 50 students at the school had been intimidating Jewish students.

As anti-Semitic incidents continue to increase across the country and here in Massachusetts, the Jewish Federation has a new campaign to stick up to Jewish hate.

Patriots owner, Robert Kraft and his foundation created this campaign to combat antisemitism amidst this alarming rise in hate towards Jewish people and especially here in Massachusetts, where the Bay state ranked fifth among all states in the number of anti-Semitic incidents last year.

The 8th grade trip to Washington DC is coming up and the school district is now considering to have a greater emphasis on the day they visit the Holocaust museum.