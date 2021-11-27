Anti-war, anti-drone peace protest in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Courthouse held an activist anti-war and anti-drone peace protest demanding justice for Afghanistan.

The event’s motto was “Don’t look away, Act”. Protestors today came to spread awareness on the current crisis that Afghanistan is enduring. This past year over 13,000 drone strikes were conducted by the US government, and over 4,138 people have been killed.

“We are here for the long haul and we a lot of times people say holding a sign does do anything this is only one piece of a larger movement right the ultimate goal is for a radically different world,” Justice for Afghanistan protestor, Sigrid Schmalzer said.

This protest was just one of many organized by the group “Ban Killer Drones,” with similar ones taking place nationwide throughout Thanksgiving weekend.