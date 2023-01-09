STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Antique Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year’s season of the show, with a stop very close to the Brimfield Antique Show!

On Tuesday, June 13 the Antique Roadshow will be in Sturbridge shooting for their 2023 Production Tour. This is the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that the show will return to tour and also includes stops in Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Alaska.

Get an antique appraised for free

The Antique Roadshow is looking for guests to come on the show for free. They are accepting applications on their website through March 13 for a chance to win two free tickets to their show and to get an appraisal.

Ticket drawings will take place in early April 2023 and they will email tickets to the winners of the contest three weeks before the show. In order to attend the event, you must present a ticket. Tickets will not be available at the door.