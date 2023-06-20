CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Anxiety screening is now being recommended for all adults under the age of 65.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends routine screening of anxiety in adults. That especially includes pregnant women and those who gave birth within the past year, recent data indicating that mental health issues and stress among pregnant women have tripled over the last few years.

Local mental health experts tell 22News this recommendation was long overdue, “Help is available. It is something that needs to be more common, and it is not bad to seek out help. It’s good and its part of being a human being. We are composed of our physical health and our mental health.”

Signs for anxiety include rapid breathing and racing thoughts, and signs for depression include, isolating oneself, frequent negative thoughts, and recurring feelings of sadness.