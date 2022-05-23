WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six families are left without a home after a fire in an apartment on Craig Drive in West Springfield Sunday night.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to 71 Craig Drive at around 8:30 p.m. for a fire/explosion in a single apartment. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was contained to the one apartment however, six families are without a home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by West Springfield police, fire, and Massachusetts State Police.