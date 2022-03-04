WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware public schools are launching an app for the school community to report bullying in an easier, and confidential way.

The app allows students, staff, student’s family members, to anonymously report instances of bullying. Reporters can put their name in the report if they chose, but by being anonymous. The school administration hopes this method will erase the stigma of “snitching” and think of reporting as helpful.

The app can also be used to report concerns students have for one another’s mental health and dangerous social media challenges they’ve seen. A school committee member recommended the app, built by company in South Carolina, to the school administration who thought it was a good idea.

“Who’s on these platforms all the time? Our students, and they’ll see things way before somebody comes and shows us a screenshot of something,” said Dr. Marlene Dileo, Ware Superintendent.

Only school administrators from whichever school the victim student is in, special education director and the superintendent can access the reports and are trained how to properly follow up.

The app launches on Monday, just when the school district also makes it options for students and staff to wear masks.