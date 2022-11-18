CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The process to introduce Sports betting in the commonwealth is kicking into high gear with the deadline for betting license applications approaching on Monday.

Monday’s deadline is for both the state’s casinos and slot parlors as well as companies who will be competing for one of seven mobile and online betting licenses.



The deadline is putting extra pressure on the gaming commission to come up with a concrete timeline. Right now they’ve said in-person betting should arrive in late January with online betting set to launch in early march.