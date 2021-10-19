Apprenticeship training center for plumbers opens in Holyoke

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke based Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 104 opened a new facility for their apprenticeship training program.

Acting Holyoke Mayor Terry Murphy was among the speakers welcoming the opening of a state of the art training center. Veteran plumbers and pipefitters were among the first to tour the training ground for young men and women entering this field.

“We provide excellent wages and benefits. We have a first year apprenticeship. Wages, there’s full pension, health care benefits on top of their wages. And when they graduate after five years of training, they’re going to be better off than most kids who have a college degree:” Mike Langone

Langone pointed out the plumbing and pipefitters field doesn’t suffer from a lack of applicants as do many lines of work across America.