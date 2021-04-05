April begins ‘Safe Digging Month’ for outdoor excavation projects

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – April is national safe digging month, and anyone looking to start their outdoor project in the warmer weather is asked to take precautions to avoid causing damage to pipes or lines beneath the ground.

State law requires anyone looking to move or excavate rock or earth to contact Dig Safe at their phone number: 811, or you can do it online here.

Anything from a new foundation to putting in a new mailbox, Dig Safe makes sure wherever you plan to work is properly marked to show where utility lines are.

If you’re hiring a contractor for your project, they should contact Digsafe themselves.